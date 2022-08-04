U.S. retailers cut guidance as inflation bites: Retail Dive

Consumer behavior has shifted so swiftly since the beginning of the year that major retailers are faced with clearing excess inventory and recalculating financial expectations as prices continue to rise, reported Retail Dive on Tuesday.

“Target is a case in point,” said the report. In June, the retailer released an update warning of lower profit margins as purchase patterns shifted and inventory had to be right-sized.

Inflation drove high expectations for Target’s “frequency categories” including food, beauty and household essentials, but more conservative estimates on discretionary categories like home, “where trends have changed rapidly since the beginning of the year,” according to the report.

“Target’s pronouncement turned out to be the first of many. In the span of just a few days in July, multiple major retailers cut guidance as demand for apparel, electronics and other nonessential goods comes under pressure,” said the report.

“While multiple factors are at play, inflation is so far a common denominator for the industry’s lower projections,” said the report, adding that if Target is any indication, there could be more adjustments to come. ■