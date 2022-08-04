World Bank urges Lebanon to implement comprehensive reform to address crisis

The World Bank on Wednesday called on Lebanon to adopt and efficiently carry out a comprehensive program of macro-economic, financial, and sector reforms that put an emphasis on governance, accountability and inclusiveness.

“The earlier these reforms will be initiated, the less painful the cost of recovery will be on the Lebanese people,” according to a report posted on the World Bank’s website.

The current crisis in Lebanon has widened serious funding shortages for basic public services like water, electricity, transport, health care, education, and social protection, according to the report.

The prolonged crisis that hit Lebanon since 2019 impacted both the supply and demand sides in critical sectors, it added.

In order to address the population’s immediate needs, the report proposes a number of macro and sector-specific measures and policies that are centered on three main goals: ensuring the sustainability and affordability of basic services, enhancing equity in public spending, and enhancing efficiency in government spending throughout the sectors. ■