Thai nightclub fire kills at least 14, injures dozens

A fire at a nightclub in Thailand’s Chonburi province in the early hours of Friday has killed at least 14 people and injured more than dozens, rescue team said.

The fire, which broke out at about 1 a.m. (1800 GMT Thursday) at the nightclub in Chonburi, about 80 km from the capital Bangkok, has been put out and all the injured people have been hospitalized, said Wisarut Petcharat, a rescue worker at the scene with the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation.

The victims, including 10 males and four females, were all Thai nationals, Wisarut said.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dispatched a team to the site to help probe the cause of the accident and ordered relevant authorities to conduct safety checks at entertainment venues around the country, especially in popular tourist destinations, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Friday.

According to Wisarut, the club, which was a one-story building, has been destroyed by the blaze, and an investigation into the cause of the accident was still underway. ■