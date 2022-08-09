Azerbaijan supplied 12.9 billion cubic metres of gas to European consumers

Azerbaijan supplied 12.9 billion cubic metres of gas to its European consumers in the first seven months of 2022, an increase of 24 percent year on year, the Ministry of Energy said on Monday.

In the first seven months this year, Türkiye remained the largest consumer of Azerbaijan’s gas, receiving 4.8 billion cubic metres, and Georgia, Azerbaijan’s northwestern neighbour, received 1.6 billion cubic metres, the ministry said in a statement.

The remaining 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas was exported to other European consumers, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan produced 27.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the January-July period, an increase of 13.3 percent year on year, and the country’s oil production was 19.2 million tons, a year-on-year drop of 4.5 percent, according to the statement.

Last month, Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a new memorandum of understanding on the strategic partnership in the field of energy, which will double Azerbaijan’s supply of gas to Europe by 2027.

Azerbaijan started commercial natural gas deliveries to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline in late 2020. The pipeline is the final leg of the 3,500 km-long Southern Gas Corridor, which pumps gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea. ■