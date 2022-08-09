Lebanon rejects Ukrainian grain delivery

The first shipment of grain exported from Ukraine since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukraine crisis is now looking for a new buyer after the initial Lebanese buyer rejected it due to the delay in delivery, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said on Monday.

“The initial buyer in Lebanon refused to receive the shipment due to the delay in delivery for more than 5 months. Therefore, the shipment supplier is now looking for another buyer who could be in Lebanon’s Tripoli city, or in another country or port,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying 26,000 tons of corn, left the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Aug. 1 after a landmark U.N.-backed deal was signed by Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid the conflict.

Ukraine is one of the biggest grain suppliers worldwide and the stuck in its grain exports has raised the threat of a global food crisis.