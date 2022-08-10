Israel records 249,900 tourist arrivals in July

Israel recorded 249,900 tourists arrivals in the country in July, the highest monthly record since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in early 2020, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

Israel has logged a total of 1.26 million foreign tourists since the beginning of 2022, about eight times higher than the 156,200 tourists in the January-July period last year. However, the monthly number is still behind the pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020, when some 343,800 tourists arrived in Israel.

Israel reopened international tourists in November 2021, allowing the entry of vaccinated and recovered tourists, and in March, the entry of non-vaccinated ones.

The number of Israelis who went abroad in July reached more than one million, compared to 766,700 the month before and only 3,000 in April 2020, the statistics show. ■