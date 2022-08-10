Turkey’s fourth drilling ship sails for the Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey’s fourth drilling ship sailed for the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the country’s plan to explore energy resources in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last night.



The new drilling vessel, named Abdulhamid Han, will carry out work in the Yorukler 1 Well, 55 km off the Gazipasa district of Antalya province, Erdogan said at the launching ceremony of the ship in the southern Mersin province.

“Yorukler 1 Well is the first step of our comprehensive work plan in the Eastern Mediterranean. Drilling works are in our jurisdiction. We do not need to get permission from anyone for this,” he said.

The president stressed that the Abdulhamid Han symbolizes Turkey’s new vision of energy.

“We have entered a new period in which we run by ourselves the processes of seismic exploration, drilling and introducing the newly discovered resources into the economy which in the past we couldn’t get done even with our own money,” Erdogan said.

He said that Turkey’s energy supply cost is expected to reach 100 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, and the drilling work will benefit the Turkish economy.

Turkey, which has been carrying out energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean since 2018, has intensified its efforts since 2020 after Greece and Egypt signed a maritime deal that Ankara rejected due to territorial claims. ■