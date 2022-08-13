Pakistan reports 728 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

– Pakistan reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people increased to 1,562,307 across the country with the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry’s statistics, 30,523 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan with the three newly reported ones.

On Friday, 20,272 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the positivity rate stood at 3.59 percent.

There are 161 patients who are in critical condition. ■