Jerusalem bus shooting wounds at least 7

At least seven people were injured in a bus shooting attack in Jerusalem early Sunday, said police.

The attack happened around 1:30 am (2230 GMT on Saturday) in the Old City as the attacker fired shots at the stopping bus before fleeing, local media reported.

Security forces soon arrived at the scene for investigation and conducted a manhunt in the Old City, Israeli police said in a statement, adding that the suspected attacker turned himself into police several hours later.

The statement said that the suspect was taken in for questioning and his gun confiscated.

Two of the injured were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman who was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery to deliver the baby.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the attack in a statement on Sunday morning, warning that “all those who seek our harm should know that they will pay a price for any harm to our civilians.” ■