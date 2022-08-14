Turkey: Global Banking and Finance Awards

The Turkish branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) received four prizes at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2022, the ICBC said in a press release.

ICBC Turkey was among the “Best Corporate Banks” and “Fastest Growing Corporate Banks,” its Chairman Gao Xiangyang was named a “Banking Chairman of the Year,” while the ICBC Turkey Securities was awarded the Best Investment Bank in Turkey.

Highlighting the remarkable success of ICBC Turkey, Gao said it has garnered 17 “prestigious awards” from international platforms since 2021, including the Global Banking and Finance Awards set up by the Britain-based Global Banking & Finance Review magazine.

“As a pioneering Chinese-funded bank, we strived to become a strong brand in the Turkish financial sector,” he was quoted as saying.

“We believe the achievements we have accomplished in the international arena will further help ICBC Turkey bolster trading volumes between China and Turkey, thus bringing the economic relationship to new, unprecedented heights,” said the chairman.

ICBC is China’s largest commercial bank and the world’s largest bank by assets. ICBC Turkey was established after the bank acquired the majority share of Turkey Tekstilbank in May 2015. ■