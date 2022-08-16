Bangladesh planning to import crude oil from Russia amid price concerns

Energy-starved Bangladesh indicated on Tuesday its plan to import crude oil from Russia amid price concerns.

“If India can procure (oil from Russia) with non-dollar payment, why can’t we?” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was quoted as saying by Planning Minister MA Mannan during a meeting of the country’s highest economic policy-making body.

After the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) chaired by Hasina, Mannan told the journalists that the prime minister had also instructed relevant ministries to find out a suitable option to import crude oil from Russia.

According to Mannan, the prime minister was fully aware of the sufferings of the people caused by the recent hike in fuel oil prices and power rationing in the country.

Mannan also said Hasina assured that her government would adjust fuel prices once they drop in the international market.

Earlier this month Bangladesh’s retail fuel prices were hiked to levels not seen since the country’s independence in 1971.

The Bangladeshi government raised the fuel prices by up to 51.7 percent on average with effect from Aug. 6.

Officials said the latest price hikes at the retail level were inevitable to reduce the subsidy burden on state-run distribution companies. Experts said the fuel price hike would worsen inflation, which increased to 7.56 percent in June, the highest rate in about nine years. ■