India’s wholesale inflation eases to 13.93 pct in July

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) eased to 13.93 percent in July, data released by the federal ministry of commerce and industry Tuesday showed.

“The annual rate of inflation based on All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 13.93 percent (provisional) for the month of July 2022 (over July 2021). This is marginally lower than the WPI number of 15.18 percent in June 2022,” reads a statement issued by the ministry.

“Inflation in July 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, electricity, chemicals and chemical products, food products etc., as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” said the statement.

In June, wholesale price inflation was recorded at 15.18 percent.

“The month-over-month change in WPI index for the month of July 2022 stood at (-0.13 percent) as compared to June 2022,” the ministry said.

WPI inflation, an indicator of prices in the wholesale market, rises or falls mainly due to a steep increase or decrease in commodity prices globally.

WPI Food Index decreased from 12.41 percent in June 2022 to 9.41 percent in July 2022.

The Food Index consisting of food articles from primary articles group and food product from manufactured products group has decreased from 178.4 in June 2022 to 174.4 in July 2022.

The index for the manufactured products group declined by 0.42 percent to 143.1 (provisional) in July 2022 from 143.7 (provisional) for the month of June 2022.

The index for primary articles declined by 2.69 percent to 177.5 (provisional) in July 2022 from 182.4 (provisional) for the month of June 2022.

The index for fuel and power increased by 6.56 percent to 165.6 (provisional) in July 2022 from 155.4 (provisional) for June 2022. ■