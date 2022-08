Pakistan reported 358 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday, bringing the total tally to 1,563,705, the country’s ministry of health said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry’s statistics, 30,537 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan with the eight newly-reported ones.

On Monday, 12,273 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 2.92 percent.

A total of 165 disease-infected patients are in critical care in various hospitals across the country. ■