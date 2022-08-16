Syrian security forces kill another IS commander in Daraa

The Syrian security forces eliminated Monday a senior commander of the Islamic State (IS) in the southern province of Daraa, just days after killing another IS leader in that area, according to the state news agency SANA.

The report said the security forces’ special operation eliminated Mahmoud Ahmad al-Hallaq, nicknamed Abu Omar al-Jababi, who it said was one of the “most dangerous terrorists in the southern region.”

The report said he was responsible for the IS training camps in the Yarmouk Basin area in Daraa.

Abdul Rahman al-Iraqi, another IS commander, was also killed during a Syrian security operation recently in Daraa. ■