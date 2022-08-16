Vietnam’s daily COVID-19 cases hit 3-month high

Vietnam recorded 2,983 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 1,288 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

This was the highest number reported in the last 96 days, said the ministry.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, according to the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,370,462. The country reported two new deaths from the pandemic in the northern provinces of Dien Bien and Quang Ninh on Tuesday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,100.

As of Tuesday, there were 99 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,035,040 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 251.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 216.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75 and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose. ■