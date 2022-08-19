Lebanon’s judges suspend services in protest against low pay

About 350 out of the 560 Lebanese judges decided on Wednesday to stop working in protest against low pay amid the country’s steep financial crisis, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

“It is the first time that the majority of judges in Lebanon have united on one issue: their livelihood,” NNA said, adding the step has been agreed upon by Judge Ghada Aoun, also Mount Lebanon’s prosecutor, and other top judges.

The Central Bank of Lebanon issued a circular in July allowing the judges’ salaries to be paid at 8,000 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar instead of the current official rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds.

However, the circular was frozen later after drawing outcry from many other public employees who also asked for pay adjustment amid the current crisis.

Lebanon’s financial crisis has led to the collapse of the local currency and devaluation of salaries by over 90 percent, plunging over 80 percent of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations. ■