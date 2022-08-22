4 bodies recovered from collapsed shrine in Iraq

Four bodies have been recovered Sunday from the rubble of a landslide on a Shiite shrine near the holy Shiite city of Karbala, Iraqi authorities said.

Rescue teams were continuing searching for people who were believed to be trapped under the rubble of an earthen mound adjacent to the shrine, said the Iraqi Civil Defense directorate in a statement.

The shrine of Qattarat al-Imam Ali, located some 110 km south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, collapsed on Saturday due to “moisture saturation,” the statement said.

Among those rescued were “two children and a boy” who were in good health and were transferred to hospitals in Karbala, said the statement.

A separate statement by the Iraqi Health Ministry said that six people with various injuries have been rescued. ■