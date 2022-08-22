Bulgaria: Donev in self-isolation

Bulgarian caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev has been in self-isolation after being in contact with a coronavirus infected person, the Press Office of the Government said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Prime Minister feels in good health,” the statement said.

“He continues to work remotely and is in constant contact with members of the government,” it said.

A total of 1,233,470 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, including 420 in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. ■