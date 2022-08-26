9 rockets fired at Turkish military base in N. Iraq

Nine rockets landed near a Turkish military base in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh on Thursday without causing casualties, the Kurdish security authorities said.

Unidentified militants fired the rockets at the Zlikan military base, which houses Turkish forces, near the town of Bashiqa in the northeast of Nineveh’s provincial capital of Mosul, the regional Kurdish Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The statement said that the rockets landed in the vicinity of the base, causing no casualties.

A burnt-out truck carrying the rocket launchers was found in an area between two villages near Bashiqa, the statement said, adding that the truck was burned by the fire of the rockets.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq has repeatedly accused Turkey of violating its sovereignty by entering its territory without permission, including the Turkish military presence in the Bashiqa base.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in Iraq’s Kurdistan, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over three decades. ■