Abbas declares 30-day state of emergency in West Bank to combat COVID-19

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared a 30-day state of emergency to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the West Bank, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The state of emergency was first declared in March 2020 after the discovery of the first coronavirus cases in the Palestinian territories. It was last extended or re-declared in January this year, local media reported.

Under the state of emergency, the government is empowered to take any step it deems necessary to fight the pandemic. ■