Finland unveils nationwide energy saving campaign

Finland’s government unveiled details of its nationwide energy-saving campaign at an event held in Turku in southwest Finland on Thursday.

The campaign, themed “A degree lower,” encourages all people living in the country to save energy. The goal is to get at least 75 percent of Finns to reduce their own energy consumption, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

Finnish national broadcaster Yle commented that a similar national campaign was implemented in the country during the oil crisis of the 1970s.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has changed the energy situation in Europe. The availability and price of energy have an impact on the everyday life of all the country’s residents. Hence the need for a nationwide energy-saving campaign, the ministry explained.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintila said in the press release that concrete energy-saving actions are needed from companies, communities and individuals in the autumn and winter this year.

“When every Finn makes small changes in everyday life, the combined effect is great,” Lintila said. “In addition to the citizens’ campaign, I will invite companies to a roundtable discussion, where we will think about the concrete commitments of companies in the energy saving talks in the autumn.”

The campaign will begin in earnest on Oct.10, once the weather cools down and the heating season begins, the ministry said.

The concrete actions of the campaign include commitments to drive at a lower speed on the roads, set room temperatures lower and save hot water.

The ministry has warned the public that energy prices would rise even further during the autumn and winter, noting that by saving energy, everyone can control their electricity and gas bills. From a climate perspective, energy saving and improving energy efficiency are essential.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in July this year that the first global energy crisis is now underway, and that it may turn out to be worse than the oil crisis in the 1970s. ■