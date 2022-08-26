Israeli missile attack injures 2 in central Syria

An Israeli missile attack targeting positions of pro-Iran militias in central Syria on Thursday injured two civilians, state-owned Syrian TV reported.

Israeli missiles hit sites in the city of Masyaf in Hama Province and the Syrian air defense responded to the attack, according to the report.

Masyaf has been repeatedly hit by Israeli airstrikes.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Thursday’s attack is Israel’s 21st one in Syria this year.

The U.S. forces in eastern Syria have also intensified their shelling on pro-Iran fighters, killing at least nine of them over the past 24 hours, the Britain-based war monitor said in another report on Thursday. ■