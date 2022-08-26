Lebanon aims to put out fire at Beirut port silos in days: report

The Beirut fire brigade on Thursday started implementing the Lebanese Environment Ministry’s plan of extinguishing the fire at the Beirut port silos a few days after the complete collapse of the northern part of the structure.

The fire brigade will extinguish the fire in four to five days, cool down the site, then work on removing all rubbles and treat them in an environmentally sound manner, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin was quoted as saying by the National News Agency (NNA).

The operations will be held in cooperation with the UN Habitat and other organizations under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the report said.

Once the rubbles are removed, the grains will be treated safely by spraying them with anti-fungal materials, the report added.

Meanwhile, activists protested on Thursday near the Gate 9 of the port to demand justice for the victims of the August 2020 port explosions.

Families of the victims and activists threatened to escalate their protests if authorities fail to put off the fire, which started over a month ago due to the fermenting of 800 tons of grains stored inside, leading to the collapse of the northern part of the silos on Tuesday.

The collapse brings grief to the survivors of the blasts and the families of victims who want the silos preserved as a “silent witness” and memorial to the victims.

Two big explosions rocked the Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing more than 200 people, wounding over 6,000 others, and destroying a big part of the city. ■