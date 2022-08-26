Lebanon’s economic crisis erodes children’s basic rights: UN report

Lebanon’s economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have eroded the basic rights of its children, said a report released Thursday by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

“Soaring prices and widespread unemployment plunged thousands of families into multidimensional poverty, severely affecting their ability to provide for their children’s basic needs, including the right to health, education, protection, play, and recreation,” the report said.

The report revealed that 84 percent of Lebanese households did not have enough money to cover the necessities; 38 percent reduced expenses on education, up from 26 percent in April 2021; 60 percent cut spending on health treatment, up from 42 percent in April 2021; 70 percent had to borrow money for food or buy food on credit.

The report also showed that children are keenly aware of the crisis’s effect on their lives and the country, as many children no longer dream of a better future in Lebanon and believe that emigration is their only hope.

At the same time, children are feeling let down and losing trust in their parents for being unable to meet their basic needs, increasing tensions in the households, the report said.

UNICEF Representative in Lebanon Edouard Beigbeder said Lebanon must strengthen its social protection system to protect the fundamental rights of vulnerable children.

“Critical reforms are needed to safeguard children’s future. The government should implement urgent social protection measures, ensure access to quality education for every child and strengthen primary health care and child protection services,” he said. ■