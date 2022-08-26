Polish gov’t to aid firms affected by Oder fish die-off

The Polish government plans to offer financial support to businesses affected by the recent mass fish deaths in the Oder river, a minister said on Thursday.

Family and Social Policy Minister Marlena Malag told a news conference Thursday afternoon that the cabinet has discussed draft legislation on helping entrepreneurs who operate along the river.

“A company that recorded a 50-percent decrease in revenues in August compared with July or the same month last year will be able to apply for this aid,” she told TVP Info channel late in the day.

Around 10,000 companies with over 68,000 employees are estimated to be covered by the aid, and the act will be discussed at a session next week in the Sejm, the lower house of the bicameral parliament of Poland, she said.

“The benefit is a one-time support in the amount of 3,010 zloty (633 U.S. dollars) for each employee, exempt from income tax and health insurance,” she added.

More than 200 tons of dead fish have been removed from the Oder river since late July, according to the Polish Press Agency.

The cause of the mass fish deaths, labeled Poland’s worst environmental disaster in recent years, is still being investigated. (1 zloty = 0.21 U.S. dollars) ■