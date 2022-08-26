Turkey says Greece “harassed” its jets again during NATO mission

Turkey said on Thursday that Greek warplanes “harassed” its jets again during a NATO mission over the Aegean Sea, the second such act in three days, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Greek pilots put two Turkish F-16s under a radar lock on Wednesday while they were on a NATO mission with the Alliance’s AWACS reconnaissance plane at the Nexus Ace exercise, the agency quoted anonymous Turkish sources as saying.

The Turkish F-16 fighter jets responded by putting the Greek aircraft under radar lock, the report said.

On Tuesday, Turkey summoned the Greek military attache in Ankara after Greek F-16 jets “harassed” Turkish warplanes during another NATO mission in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece denied Turkey’s claim on Tuesday, saying that five Turkish jets appeared without prior notification to accompany the flight of a U.S. B-52 bomber in an area under Greek flight control.

The two NATO allies have long been at odds over a series of issues, including maritime and energy disputes in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. ■