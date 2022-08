1972: Housewives in the UK face a prices shock because drought has shrunken the vast grain harvests of Russia and Eastern Europe. That has forced the Russians to buy about 15million tons of grain from the USA, Canada, Australia and France.

Although most of these countries have plenty to spare, the sudden extra demand has sent prices rocketing. And that will push up the price of almost every type of food.

The effect of this increase will be felt in the shops this week.