Algeria and France seek “renewed partnership”

Algeria and France on Saturday signed a joint declaration for a “renewed partnership” at the end of the three-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The document was signed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Macron during a ceremony at the International Airport of Algiers.

At the ceremony, Tebboune said Macron’s visit was “excellent, necessary and useful for the bilateral relationships.”

During his visit, the two countries signed five cooperation agreements in pharmaceuticals, scientific research, sports, and other fields, in addition to an agreement between the two governments to establish a “permanent partnership” in higher education and scientific research.

The two countries also agreed to establish a joint commission of historians to settle “the memory issue,” which referred to the 132-year French colonial rule before Algeria won the eight-year independence war in 1962.

The French president’s visit was aimed at easing the strained ties and boosting cooperation after the two countries ended a month-long diplomatic rift in December last year. ■