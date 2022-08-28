Energy: Nigeria to use Iranian technical and engineering services

Iran and Nigeria signed agreements here on Saturday to expand energy cooperation, Iran’s Oil Ministry’s news service Shana reported.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji and Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva.

Owji said on the sidelines of a meeting with Sylva that the documents included the exports of Iranian technical and engineering services and petrochemical product of urea to the African country.

Iran would also reconstruct and modernize Nigeria’s oil and gas refineries, he said, noting that considering Nigeria’s high capacity of crude oil export and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, Iran hopes for long-term cooperation between the two countries in the field.

For his part, Sylva said Nigeria is interested to use Iran’s compressed natural gas technology, adding that Iran will help Nigeria construct refineries, conduct regular maintenance on existing refineries, develop the upstream sector of oil and gas condensate, and export urea to Nigeria.

Nigerian companies will be active in developing the LNG production industry in Iran, he added. ■