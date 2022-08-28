Iran offers fuel donation to Lebanon in show of support

Iranian ambassador to Lebanon said on Saturday that his country is ready to donate fuel oil if Lebanon needed so, the National News Agency reported.

“Iran is keen to provide complete support for Lebanon. Our country is ready to donate fuel oil for Lebanon upon the approval of the Lebanese government and the official visit of a delegation to Tehran for direct coordination on this matter,” Mojtaba Amani was quoted as saying.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Ali Youssef Hejazi, secretary-general of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party in Lebanon, according to the report.

Lebanon, which suffers from low foreign currency reserves, has been struggling in importing enough oil to alleviate prolonged energy shortages.

Last September, Lebanon received tankers of Iranian gas oil in a move facilitated by the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah group to ease the shortages, despite some Lebanese anti-Hezbollah parties expressing concerns over the possibility of the United States imposing sanctions on Lebanon after its oil imports from Iran. ■