Monchengladbach hold leaders Bayern to draw in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s winning came to an end as Borussia Monchengladbach played out a 1-1 stalemate to secure a share of spoils in the fourth round in Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern started powerful on home soil and came close with less than a minute played as Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer had to stretch to defuse Dayot Upamecano’s dangerous header.

The hosts remained on front foot and created more opportunities, but Joshua Kimmich couldn’t overcome Sommer with long-range efforts while Kingsley Coman danced through Monchengladbach’s defence before pulling wide from promising position in the 23rd minute.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men pressed the visitors on the back foot and should have opened the scoring, but Leroy Sane’s shot was blocked in the last nick of time at the half hour mark.

The Bavarians thought they had broken the deadlock four minutes later but for all that Sadio Mane’s close-range goal was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

Mane remained in the thick of things and kept Monchengladbach busy as Mane had another goal disallowed in the 39th minute.

Despite Bayern’s dominance it was Monchengladbach who opened the scoring against the run of the play as Marcus Thuram benefitted on a moment of madness from Upamecano before beating Bayern goalie Manuel Neuer in a one-on-one two minutes before the half time whistle.

After the restart, Bayern started where they left off and pressed Monchengladbach into defence.

Sommer drove Bayern to desperation as the Monchengladbach custodian neutralized almost every shot on target.

However, Sommer was hapless in the 83rd minute when Bayern eventually restored parity through Leroy Sane, who tapped home Jamal Musiala’s good build-up work.

Bayern increased the pressure in the closing stages, but the “Foals” defence stood firm to snatch one point on the road.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin secured their second straight win to cement its second spot in the standings after beating harmless Schalke 6-1.

Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways after Anthony Modeste’s sole goal was enough to edge stubborn Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Bayer Leverkusen clinched their first win of the season as the “Werkself” cruised 3-0 past Mainz.

Hoffenheim extended their winning run to three games after Dennis Geiger’s goal overpowered Augsburg and Leipzig secured their first victory with a 2-0 over Wolfsburg.

Already on Friday, Freiburg downed last placed Bochum by courtesy on Vincenzo Grifo’s converted penalty. ■