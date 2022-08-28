Wildfires burn over 1 mln hectares of land in Mongolia so far this year

A total of 97 forest and steppe fires have been recorded across Mongolia since the beginning of this year, destroying 1,051,907 hectares of forest and grassland, the country’s National Emergency Management Agency said Sunday.

The number of registered wildfires is up around 73 percent compared with the same period last year, the emergency agency said in a statement.

The sharp increase is mainly due to people’s negligence, the agency said, warning citizens not to make open fires or throw cigarette butts on the ground.