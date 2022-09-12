Farrell, Blanchett win top acting prizes at 79th Venice Int’l Film Festival

The 79th annual Venice International Film Festival came to a close on Saturday evening at the Lido island of the Italian lagoon city, with a ceremony to award prizes for winners in the main competition, the Horizons and other sections.

Irish actor Colin Farrell won the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a black comedy that focuses on two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one of them unexpectedly ends their friendship.

Martin McDonagh, who wrote and directed the film, won the award for best screenplay, another Venice’s major prize.

The Best Actress went to Cate Blanchett for her role in “TAR,” which centers on the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

Among other major Venice awards, the Silver Lion for Grand Jury Prize went to “Saint Omer,” while Italian director Luca Guadagnino won the Best Director award for his film “Bones and All.”

This year’s Venice Film Festival ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10 on the Lido island, with 23 films presented in the main competition. ■

Director Martin McDonagh poses with his award for best screenplay for the film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and with the Volpi Cup for Best Actor (R) awarded to Colin Farrell for the same movie during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022.

Director Luca Guadagnino poses with the Silver Lion for Best Director during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022.

Director Luca Guadagnino poses with the Silver Lion for Best Director during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022.

