Israel plans for renewable energy infrastructures

Israel launched a plan to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy infrastructures throughout the country, the energy ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The plan aims to set up renewable energy facilities in all new, non-residential constructions in Israel, and to remove barriers to expanding the electricity grid to carry more electricity generated by renewable energy, said the ministry statement.

In addition, about 70 state-owned companies will integrate renewable energy into and improve energy efficiency for their existing assets and infrastructure.

From now on, renewable energy will be a factor considered in the planning and set up of all infrastructure and construction projects promoted by the government, the statement noted. ■