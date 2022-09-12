Syria: Islamic State militants kill six people

Islamic State (IS) militants killed six people driving on a road in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah on Sunday, a war monitor reported.

The six victims, whose identities are not yet known, were ambushed by IS militants on the Khurafi road leading to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

With the latest ambush, the IS has carried out 130 attacks in 2022 in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, leaving 104 killed, including 37 civilians and 67 SDF fighters, according to the Britain-based watchdog. ■