Tanzania plans to build first ever presidential museums

Tanzania plans to build the first ever presidential museums in its capital Dodoma to promote understanding of the presidency, an official said on Sunday.

Christowaja Ntandu, the acting director for the Department of Antiquities in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, said the presidential museums will be used as repositories for the papers, records, and historical materials of the country’s presidents

“The public and researchers will be able to access these preserved irreplaceable documents for the widest possible use,” Ntandu told Xinhua in a telephone interview.

Preparations underway include architectural designs of the museums and collection of the country’s presidents’ documents and artifacts, said Ntandu.

She said the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Pindi Chana, on Saturday, inspected preparations for the construction of the presidential museums in Chisichili area covering 20 hectares.

Chana said the construction of the presidential museums will add to the east African nation’s list of tourist attractions.