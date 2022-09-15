New airport to open in India’s Goa in next 2 months

India’s Goa state will open its Mopa airport in the next two months, said a statement by MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai quoting the state’s minister on Wednesday.

“The much-awaited Mopa Airport will become a reality in 45-60 days as the trial flight landed a week ago,” said Shri Mauvin Godinho, Goa’s minister for transport, industries and protocol.

“This airport, slated to be one of the 15 hubs along the Trans-Atlantic, Mediterranean, Trans-Pacific flight paths, is set to redefine the logistics industry in Goa as it will have a fully integrated logistics section to handle perishable goods as also general goods and heavy industrial cargo,” the minister said.

The minister was speaking at a road show for the forthcoming two-day Invest Goa Summit to be held on Oct. 6-7. ■