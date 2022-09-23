New Cyprus – Crete flights to take-off in December

TUS Airways will begin offering nonstop flights from Larnaca to Heraklion in Crete.

Larnaca-Heraklion will be served twice per week on Mondays and Fridays from 16 December with fares starting from as little as €59 one way.

In addition, the airline will further expand the number of flights between Larnaca and Tel Aviv with 9 weekly flights – the highest frequency of any airline between both cities. This will be complimented with a twice weekly service connecting Paphos to Tel Aviv.

With a vision to be a leading player in the East Mediterranean region, TUS Airways will also launch flights from Tel Aviv to Greece this winter with new flights to Athens on 14 December 2022 and to Thessaloniki on 15 December. The airline will also continue to operate its popular service between Tel Aviv and Dusseldorf this winter.

“After a successful summer season operating a record number of flights and carrying over 200,000 passengers across Europe & the Middle East, we are delighted to announce the launch of three new exciting routes to Greece this winter. Ahead of the holiday season this December, TUS Airways will offer new flights connecting Cyprus to Crete with the aim of offering passengers a quality product with an attractive schedule and at competitive fares. As the only airline to operate between Larnaca and Heraklion, we aim to support and grow the business, family and student movements between both islands. As a proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and visitors to the island alike as we underpin the air travel and tourism sectors of this beautiful island.” said Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ Chief Executive Officer.