India registers 5,383 new COVID-19 cases

India has reported 5,383 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 44,558,425 in the country, according to the federal health ministry’s data released on Friday morning.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 45,281.

The country logged 20 new related death, pushing the overall death toll to 528,449 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said so far 43,984,695 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 6,424 were newly discharged. ■