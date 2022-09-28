U.S. reports over 25,000 monkeypox cases

The United States had confirmed over 25,000 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

California has the most confirmed cases among U.S. states so far, with 4,886 cases, followed by New York with 3,881 and Florida with 2,455, according to CDC data.

Monkeypox infections are rarely fatal, with most cases resolving within two to four weeks. According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a fatality rate of around 3 to 6 percent.

However, immunocompromised individuals are more likely to experience severe illness when infected, according to the CDC.

Nearly four months after the first report of monkeypox in the United States, the virus is showing promising signs of retreat, said a report of The New York Times.

“But unhappily, case numbers are accelerating in a few states and jurisdictions, including Indiana, Virginia and Massachusetts. Black and Hispanic men make up nearly two-thirds of the infected, but only about one-fourth of those vaccinated so far,” said the report. ■