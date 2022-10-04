Australian education funding falls during COVID-19 pandemic: OECD

Funding for public education in Australia declined during the pandemic, a report has found.

According to the latest Education at a Glance report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released on Monday, Australian government spending on education fell by nearly 2 percent between 2019 and 2020.

It was the second-largest cut to education spending among 38 OECD member nations in that period.

“At a time when schools and students were doing it extraordinarily tough as we got into the worst of the pandemic, they needed support.” Meredith Peace, deputy president of the Australian Education Union, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The report found that Australian teachers are paid more than the OECD average but spend more time in the classroom.

Peace said workload issues were a key factor in Australia’s teacher shortage.

Minister for Education Jason Clare in August established a working group with state and territory counterparts to find solutions to the shortage, which will report back in December.

The OECD found the rate of tertiary education participation in Australia reached 54 percent in 2021, up from 31 percent in 2000.

Of those with an advanced qualification, 84 percent of women and 91 percent of men were in full-time employment.

However, OECD secretary-general and former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann noted in the report that “not all students are best served by a tertiary degree.”

“The general increase in tertiary attainment may have led employers to expect a tertiary degree as the new normal, pushing students who would benefit more from vocational education and training into academic tertiary training instead,” he wrote. ■