Dengue fever cases keep rising in Pakistan

The number of dengue fever cases keeps increasing in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the South Asian country.

The southern Sindh province reported 311 new infections, said the provincial health department on Monday night. The worst-hit area was Karachi, the provincial capital, which reported 255 new cases.

With the newly reported dengue cases, the October figure to date for the province has risen to 652, bringing the total local tally to 10,806 this year.

In the last 24 hours, 287 more people were diagnosed with the disease in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the provincial health department reported on Monday night. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 2,177 and the total number of cases this year has reached 9,536.

The eastern Punjab province reported 230 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said on Monday. Punjab’s capital Lahore reported 99 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi city with 87 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 7,251.

The national capital Islamabad reported 34 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Monday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 2,586 this year. ■