Palestinian PM criticizes Britain’s intention to move embassy to Jerusalem

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said on Monday that Britain’s intention to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem “is a violation of international law.”

Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem “will harm bilateral relations with Palestine and the Arab and Islamic states, and remove Britain from any future international endeavors to reach a solution that ends the conflict in Palestine,” Ishtaye said at a weekly meeting of the cabinet.

“The Palestinian government follows with great concern the statements of the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her promise to conduct a review of the site of the British embassy for the purpose of moving it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” he said.

“Any change in the status quo in Jerusalem would undermine the two-state solution,” Ishtaye said.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state alongside Israel on the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in 1967, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital, while Israel insists on having a unified Jerusalem as its eternal capital. ■