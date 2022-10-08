Germany sees sharpest rise in import prices in almost 50 years: Destatis

Import prices were 32.7 percent higher in Germany in August than in the same month a year earlier, which the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) described on Friday as the highest increase since the oil crisis in 1974.

The development has been driven by skyrocketing energy prices. Energy imports by Europe’s largest economy were around 162 percent more expensive than a year ago. Natural gas even quadrupled in price, according to Destatis.

“High energy prices already dampen German production in energy-intensive industries significantly,” Axel Lindner, deputy head of the Department of Macroeconomics at the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH), told Xinhua.

In August, electricity prices at the exchanges were already more than five times as high as a year ago, according to Destatis. Prices for imported electricity kept rising and went up by almost half within one month.

As an early indicator for consumer prices, the rise in import prices is fueling inflation further, which already jumped to a record 10 percent in September, according to provisional figures.

Energy prices continued to have a “considerable impact on the high inflation rate,” Destatis said. Food prices also outgrew overall price levels in Germany and were up by around 19 percent year-on-year. ■