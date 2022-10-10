12-year-old Palestinian succumbs to wounds sustained from Israeli soldiers’ gun

A 12-year-old Palestinian on Monday succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli soldiers’ gunfire during their raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin in late September.

The 12-year-old, identified as Mahmoud Samoudi from Jenin, was critically injured by a bullet in the belly when Israeli army raided Jenin on Sept. 28, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Four Palestinians were killed and 44 others, including Samoudi, were injured during the raid, according to the ministry.

The number of the Palestinians killed by the Israeli army on their territories since early January has climbed to 165, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, 19 Israelis have been killed and dozens injured in a series of armed attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israeli cities since March, according to official Israeli figures.

Tension in the West Bank has been mounting since March when the Israeli army intensified its military actions and operations against Palestinian militants and activists. ■