BMW doubles sales of all-electric vehicles

The BMW Group sold more than 128,000 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the first nine months of 2022, more than doubling the number of battery electric vehicles (BEV) sold year-on-year, the German car manufacturer said on Monday in a press release.

Sales of fully-electric models showed a “dynamic growth,” BMW AG Board member Pieter Nota said, adding that the company was continuing to “press ahead with the transition towards electromobility.”

By the end of 2025, the carmaker aims to sell more than two million fully-electric vehicles.

In Germany, a purchase premium for new electric vehicles of up to 9,000 euros (8,730 U.S. dollars) will run out at the end of 2022. The country’s government is aiming to have 15 million all-electric cars on the road by 2030.

Total sales of the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands fell by 9.5 percent year-on-year to almost 1.75 million vehicles in the year to September because deliveries decreased in the first half of 2022 due to supply bottlenecks and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

However, BMW sales for the third quarter (Q3) were “on a par with the previous year,” BMW said. Sales of BMW and MINI cars decreased by 11.1 percent in Europe in Q3 but increased by 3.8 percent in the United States and by 5.7 percent in China. ■