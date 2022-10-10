Concern over Cholera case in Lebanon, first in 29 years

Lebanon has detected of a case of Cholera, the first such infection since the last outbreak in 1993.

The discovery was made last Thursday and confirmed by the Ministry of health, which said he infection was detected in the northern governorate of Akkar.

The patient is receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Health Minister Firas Abiad held a meeting with representatives of international organizations, the Doctors’ Syndicate and other stakeholders to present a strategy to fight against the infection. The strategy was prepared by his ministry in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.

The strategy aims at enhancing case investigation through field surveys, examining water and sewage networks, collecting water samples for bacteria testing, and securing stocks of the required vaccines and medicines, among other measures.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria. People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria. The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.