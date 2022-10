Turkish Cypriot authorities held an event marking the second anniversary of the opening of fenced off area of occupied Famagusta.

During a speech, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar touched on news in the Greek Cypriot press that Greek Cypriot officials ‘would complain to the UN about irregular migration’.

He said the issue of irregular migration, which continues to be a global humanitarian tragedy and problem, continues to affect all of Cyprus.