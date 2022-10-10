U.S. carmaker Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory has achieved a new monthly delivery record of over 83,000 vehicles in September, the company said on Monday.

On Aug. 15, Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory announced that it had produced 1 million vehicles in under three years.

The factory, an important export center for Tesla, exported 97,182 automobiles in the January-June period, compared to the 41,770 units in the same period last year, according to Tesla China.

It is estimated that China’s new energy vehicle production and sales will exceed 6.5 million in 2022, according to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association. ■