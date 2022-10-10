Tourism: All eyes on Germany for the 2023 edition of ITB Berlin

By Nathan Morley

All eyes will be on Germany for the 2023 edition of ITB Berlin, a leading annual travel trade show which will welcome the public and travel professions back to its exhibition halls in March.

The ITB Berlin is the most valuable and largest global tourist gathering with more than 10,000 exhibitors representing more than 180 countries and more than 170,000 visitors, including 110,000 professional visitors.

However, the imposing Messe Berlin is planning a number of important changes to mark the first in-person edition of ITB Berlin since the coronavirus pandemic began.

For example, instead of running from a Wednesday to a Sunday, the event will take place on three successive days, from Tuesday 7 to Thursday, 9 March.

The organizers will also show is concentrate efforts on exhibiting companies as well as exclusively on trade visitors, buyers, and the media.

Last year, a virtual ITB Berlin Convention took place with dominant themes including the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and the key topics of resilience, digitalization and sustainability.

The host country of ITB Berlin 2023 is Georgia.

Follow Nathan Morley on Twitter